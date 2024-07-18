Methanex (MEOH) to Lower Methanol Production's Emissions

Methanex Corporation MEOH and Entropy Inc., a leader in carbon capture and storage solutions, have agreed to invest in a preliminary front-end engineering and design study for carbon capture, utilization and sequestration (CCUS) deployment at its Medicine Hat, AB facility.



This partnership will use Entropy's proprietary modular post-combustion carbon capture technology and Methanex's manufacturing skills to utilize some of the captured CO2 to produce additional methanol, demonstrating the leadership of two Canadian companies in the low-carbon transition.



Following the final investment decision, Entropy will build and own the capture equipment adjacent to Methanex's facility, while Methanex will supply utilities, install tie-ins to its facility, and operate the capture equipment once commissioned.



The primary project highlights consist of the goal to capture about 400 tons of CO2 per day from emissions. The economic impact entails about C$100 million (roughly $75 million) investment, the majority of which will come from Entropy. The investment is expected to generate approximately 200 construction jobs and numerous permanent jobs once operational. A portion of the captured CO2 will be used as feedstock to manufacture an extra 50,000 tons of methanol per year, with the remainder safely stored underground.



Shares of Methanex have gained 21.7% over the past year against a 7.8% decline of its industry.



MEOH expects production for 2024 to be roughly 7 million tons. The company's production projection for the year has been reduced principally due to the Geismar 3 start-up delay. This estimate is based on the midpoint of Chile and New Zealand production guidance, with G3 starting up in the third quarter and working at full rates in the fourth quarter, the restart of Egypt in the first half of February and all other plants functioning at full capacity. Quarterly production may vary depending on turnaround timing, gas supply, unforeseen outages and unanticipated events.

