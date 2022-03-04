Methanex (MEOH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Methanex (MEOH) closed at $51.89, marking a +1.53% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the methanol supplier had gained 9.42% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.43% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 2.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Methanex as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $1.76 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, up 15.22% from the prior-year quarter.

MEOH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $4.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -8.96% and -5.33%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Methanex. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Methanex is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Methanex's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.32, so we one might conclude that Methanex is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

