Methanex Launches $500 Million Notes Offering

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation’s subsidiary is launching a $500 million senior unsecured notes offering to fund its acquisition of OCI Global’s methanol business. The notes, due 2032, are guaranteed by Methanex and will be sold to qualified institutional buyers in the U.S. and non-U.S. buyers, excluding general public sale.

