News & Insights

Stocks

Methanex Expands with OCI Acquisition Amid Q3 Gains

November 06, 2024 — 05:46 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation reported a net income of $31 million for the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $216 million. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business for $2.05 billion, expanding its production capabilities. Additionally, Methanex managed to optimize operations in various locations, including Geismar and Chile, despite facing challenges in New Zealand.

For further insights into TSE:MX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MEOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.