Methanex Expands with OCI Acquisition Amid Q3 Gains

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.
Methanex Corporation reported a net income of $31 million for the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $216 million. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business for $2.05 billion, expanding its production capabilities. Additionally, Methanex managed to optimize operations in various locations, including Geismar and Chile, despite facing challenges in New Zealand.
For further insights into TSE:MX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Disney (NYSE:DIS) Event in Brazil Captures Investor Attention
- The Likely Impact of Ford’s (NYSE:F) Plan to Pay for Chargers
- The Impact of Trump on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.