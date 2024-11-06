Methanex Expands with OCI Acquisition Amid Q3 Gains

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation reported a net income of $31 million for the third quarter of 2024, with an adjusted EBITDA of $216 million. The company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business for $2.05 billion, expanding its production capabilities. Additionally, Methanex managed to optimize operations in various locations, including Geismar and Chile, despite facing challenges in New Zealand.

