Methanex Expands with $600M Note Offering

November 29, 2024 — 02:48 pm EST

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation’s subsidiary, Methanex US Operations Inc., has successfully priced $600 million in senior unsecured notes with a 6.250% interest rate due by 2032. The funds will support Methanex’s acquisition of OCI Global’s international methanol business and other corporate needs, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in expanding its global footprint.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

