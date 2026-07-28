Methanex Corporation Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Methanex Corporation (MEOH) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $197.83 million, or $2.45 per share. This compares with $64.41 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Methanex Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $300 million or $3.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 75.1% to $1.395 billion from $796.51 million last year.

Methanex Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $197.83 Mln. vs. $64.41 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.45 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue: $1.395 Bln vs. $796.51 Mln last year.

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