Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MEOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 233.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $38.6, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEOH was $38.6, representing a -27% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.88 and a 30.36% increase over the 52 week low of $29.61.

MEOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.08. Zacks Investment Research reports MEOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 427.78%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the meoh Dividend History page.

