Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MEOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MEOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.63, the dividend yield is .35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEOH was $42.63, representing a -5.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.05 and a 373.67% increase over the 52 week low of $9.

MEOH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). MEOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports MEOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -296.77%, compared to an industry average of -9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEOH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MEOH through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MEOH as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 20.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MEOH at 4.28%.

