Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MEOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MEOH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.28, the dividend yield is 3.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEOH was $38.28, representing a -39.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.97 and a 26.55% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

MEOH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). MEOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports MEOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -90.45%, compared to an industry average of -14%.

