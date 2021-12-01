Methanex Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MEOH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.94, changing hands as low as $38.77 per share. Methanex Corp shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MEOH's low point in its 52 week range is $29.61 per share, with $52.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.99.

