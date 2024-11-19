Methanex announces offering of senior unsecured notes

Methanex (MEOH) has launched an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2032 in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior basis by Methanex. Methanex intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the cash purchase price of its previously announced agreement to acquire OCI Global’s international methanol business. The notes will be subject to a special mandatory redemption if either the OCI Acquisition is not completed within the time period required by the related acquisition agreement, as it may be extended or Methanex publicly announces that it will not proceed with the OCI Acquisition for any reason, as further described in the terms of the notes.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MEOH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.