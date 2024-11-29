News & Insights

Methanex Amends Equity Purchase Agreement with OCI

November 29, 2024 — 04:48 pm EST

Methanex (TSE:MX) has released an update.

Methanex Corporation has amended its Equity Purchase Agreement with OCI N.V. and other parties to streamline their contractual obligations and ensure smoother operations related to ammonia sales. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing the operational efficiency of Methanex’s business dealings in the U.S. and the Netherlands.

