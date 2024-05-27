Metgasco Reports Promising Gas Shows at Odin-2

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Metgasco Ltd has announced the successful drilling of the Odin-2 appraisal well to a depth of 3172 meters, encountering gas shows across multiple formations. The company is currently preparing to conduct wireline logging to evaluate the significance of these gas findings. The Odin-2 well, drilled near the previous Odin-1 well, aims to appraise the Toolachee, Epsilon, and Patchawarra reservoirs of the Odin gas field.

