News & Insights

Stocks

Metgasco Reports Promising Gas Shows at Odin-2

May 27, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Metgasco Ltd has announced the successful drilling of the Odin-2 appraisal well to a depth of 3172 meters, encountering gas shows across multiple formations. The company is currently preparing to conduct wireline logging to evaluate the significance of these gas findings. The Odin-2 well, drilled near the previous Odin-1 well, aims to appraise the Toolachee, Epsilon, and Patchawarra reservoirs of the Odin gas field.

For further insights into AU:MEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.