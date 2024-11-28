Metgasco Ltd Receives Strong Shareholder Support

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.
Metgasco Ltd announced the results of its Annual General Meeting, revealing strong shareholder support for all resolutions, including the appointment of a new auditor and directors. The resolutions were carried with significant majorities, indicating investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.
