METGASCO LTD Expands Share Quotation on ASX

May 23, 2024 — 09:37 pm EDT

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

METGASCO LTD has announced its application for the quotation of 16 million new ordinary shares on the ASX, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. This move indicates the company’s expansion efforts and provides an opportunity for investors to engage with METGASCO’s growth trajectory.

