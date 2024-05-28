News & Insights

Stocks

METEX Extends Takeover Offer Deadline Amid Proceedings

May 28, 2024 — 09:55 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metabolic Explorer (FR:METEX) has released an update.

METabolic EXplorer, a bio-ingredient producer for various markets, has extended the period for receiving takeover bids for its METEX NØØVISTAGO branch until June 3, 2024, amid ongoing discussions with potential buyers like AVRIL group. The company is also dealing with internal collective proceedings, including converting a safeguard procedure into judicial reorganization and extending the deadline for its 2023 annual general meeting. Trading of METEX shares remains suspended, with a warning to investors that sale proceeds might not lead to payments for shareholders due to significant group liabilities.

For further insights into FR:METEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.