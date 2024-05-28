METEX Extends Takeover Offer Deadline Amid Proceedings

Metabolic Explorer (FR:METEX) has released an update.

METabolic EXplorer, a bio-ingredient producer for various markets, has extended the period for receiving takeover bids for its METEX NØØVISTAGO branch until June 3, 2024, amid ongoing discussions with potential buyers like AVRIL group. The company is also dealing with internal collective proceedings, including converting a safeguard procedure into judicial reorganization and extending the deadline for its 2023 annual general meeting. Trading of METEX shares remains suspended, with a warning to investors that sale proceeds might not lead to payments for shareholders due to significant group liabilities.

