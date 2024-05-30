Meteoric Resources Welcomes Dr. Nomi Prins to Board

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Nomi Prins, a distinguished economist and financial expert, as a Non-Executive Director to its board. With an impressive background that includes key positions at Goldman Sachs and Bear Stearns, along with being a best-selling author and advisor to global leaders, Dr. Prins is expected to contribute significantly to Meteoric’s growth. Her expertise is particularly relevant as the company navigates the increasing demand for rare earth elements critical to energy and technological advancements.

