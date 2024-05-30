News & Insights

Stocks

Meteoric Resources Plans New Options Issue

May 30, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has announced a new proposal to issue 3 million options, exercisable at $0.30, with an expiration date three years from the issue date, set to be proposed on 15/8/2024. This move, which is subject to approval by the ASX, aims to increase the company’s financial flexibility and support future growth initiatives.

For further insights into AU:MEI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.