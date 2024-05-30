Meteoric Resources Plans New Options Issue

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has announced a new proposal to issue 3 million options, exercisable at $0.30, with an expiration date three years from the issue date, set to be proposed on 15/8/2024. This move, which is subject to approval by the ASX, aims to increase the company’s financial flexibility and support future growth initiatives.

