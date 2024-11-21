Meteoric Resources NL Acquires Stake in WIN Metals

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.
Meteoric Resources NL has acquired a 12.78% voting power in WIN Metals Limited by obtaining 70 million ordinary shares. This acquisition is part of a consideration related to a Tenement Sale Agreement, marking a strategic move in the resources sector. Investors may find this development significant as it highlights Meteoric’s expanding influence and potential growth in the market.
