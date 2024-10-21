Meteoric Resources Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX: MEI) successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The meeting, determined by a poll vote, saw key decisions such as the re-election of directors and the appointment of auditors. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s governance and future direction.

