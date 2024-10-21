Meteoric Resources Enhances Caldeira Project’s Financial Outlook

News & Insights

October 21, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources has bolstered the financial outlook of its Caldeira Rare Earth Ionic Clay Project by incorporating high-grade resources from the Figueira deposit, leading to increased production and reduced costs. The project now boasts a 14% rise in pre-tax NPV and a 40.4% pre-tax IRR, with NdPr production expected to climb by 7% over the life of the mine. With ongoing exploration and a pre-feasibility study on track, the company is poised for significant growth potential.

