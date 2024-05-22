Meteoric Resources Advances with Caldeira Project EIS

Meteoric Resources NL (AU:MEI) has released an update.

Meteoric Resources NL has announced the early submission of the Environmental Impact Statement for its Caldeira Rare Earth Project, a key step in the two-year environmental permitting process. The company’s report, completed three months ahead of schedule and supported by 89% community acceptance, positions Meteoric for a timely Construction License issuance and aligns with its target to commence rare earth production by 2027. The comprehensive EIS, developed with extensive fieldwork and studies, is crucial for the project’s construction, commissioning, and operational phases.

