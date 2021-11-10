Meten Holding Prices Registered Direct Offering At-the-market Under Nasdaq Rules

(RTTNews) - Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has entered into agreements with investors for the purchase and sale pursuant to a registered direct offering of ordinary shares. The purchase price of the ordinary shares was $0.60 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $20 million. The closing of the offering is anticipated to take place on or about November 12, 2021.

Meten Holding Group Ltd. is an English Language Training service provider in China. The company plans to use the net proceeds for working capital and for other general corporate purposes.

Shares of Meten Holding Group were down 20% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.