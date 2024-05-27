Metech International Reviews Legal Application

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited has announced to its shareholders that it has received an Originating Application from Solitaire LLP on behalf of Ng Cheng Huat, filed in the High Court of Singapore. The company is currently seeking legal counsel to review the matter and has committed to keeping its shareholders informed on any significant updates. The announcement emphasizes that the company’s sponsor, Novus Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd., has reviewed the release for compliance with the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

