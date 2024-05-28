Metech International Proxy Withdrawal Update

Metech International Limited (SG:V3M) has released an update.

Metech International Limited has announced the receipt of a withdrawal request for a proxy representing over 5.8 million shares, which had originally voted against a resolution at their extraordinary general meeting. Despite the withdrawal request, the Board, after legal consultation, has decided to count the votes as they were because the request was received post-EGM. The resolution in question would have passed regardless of the proxy votes being counted or withdrawn.

