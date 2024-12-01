Metcash Limited Reports Steady Profit Growth Amid Strategic Moves

Metcash Limited ( (MCSHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Metcash Limited presented to its investors.

Metcash Limited is an Australian company operating primarily in the wholesale distribution sector, serving independent retailers across the food, hardware, and liquor segments. It is a publicly traded entity on the Australian Securities Exchange.

In its latest earnings report for the first half of the 2025 financial year, Metcash Limited announced a consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders of $141.8 million, a slight increase from $141.0 million in the same period the previous year. The company also reported a total comprehensive income of $141.6 million.

The company’s sales revenue increased to $8,470.9 million, up from $7,837.7 million, driven by growth in its food, hardware, and liquor segments. Notably, the food segment contributed significantly, aided by the acquisition of Superior Foods. Despite the positive revenue growth, the company experienced a decrease in profit before income tax, which stood at $188.9 million, down from $197.8 million.

Metcash made strategic moves by completing the sale of its joint venture interest in Dramet Holdings and extending its supply agreement with Drakes Supermarkets, indicating a focus on optimizing its business operations while securing long-term partnerships.

Looking ahead, Metcash’s management remains focused on enhancing its distribution capabilities and technology infrastructure, as seen in its ongoing Project Horizon. The company aims to maintain its growth trajectory by leveraging acquisitions and strategic partnerships, potentially positioning itself for further success in the coming years.

