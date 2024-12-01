Metcash Limited Announces Dividend for Shareholders

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.
Metcash Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 0.085 per share for its ordinary fully paid security holders, with key dates including an ex-date of December 13, 2024, and a payment date of January 29, 2025. This distribution covers the six-month period ending on October 31, 2024, offering a potential return for investors in the new year.
