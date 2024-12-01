News & Insights

Stocks

Metcash Limited Announces Dividend for Shareholders

December 01, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metcash Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 0.085 per share for its ordinary fully paid security holders, with key dates including an ex-date of December 13, 2024, and a payment date of January 29, 2025. This distribution covers the six-month period ending on October 31, 2024, offering a potential return for investors in the new year.

For further insights into AU:MTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCSHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.