Metcash Limited Announces Dividend for Shareholders

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Metcash Limited has announced a dividend of AUD 0.085 per share for its ordinary fully paid security holders, with key dates including an ex-date of December 13, 2024, and a payment date of January 29, 2025. This distribution covers the six-month period ending on October 31, 2024, offering a potential return for investors in the new year.

For further insights into AU:MTS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.