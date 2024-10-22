Metcash downgraded to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs downgraded Metcash (MCSHF) to Sell from Neutral with a A$3.10 price target The analyst expects supermarket share loss given the company’s higher exposure to tobacco.

