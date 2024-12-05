Metcash Director Increases Stake with New Share Purchase

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.
Metcash Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Graham Johnson acquiring an additional 25,000 fully paid ordinary shares on the open market, raising his total holdings to 85,000 shares. The transaction, valued at $85,250, reflects the director’s growing investment in the company, signaling confidence in Metcash’s future prospects.
