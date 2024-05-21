Metcash Announces Change in Substantial Holders

Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited has announced that First Sentier Investors and its associates are no longer substantial holders in the company, effective from May 17, 2024. This change follows a series of alterations in voting interests, detailed in a formal notice provided on May 20, 2024. The notice includes a list of associated entities and their respective changes in relevant interests.

