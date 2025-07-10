$METC stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$METC stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $58,335,931 of trading volume.

$METC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $METC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $METC stock page ):

$METC insiders have traded $METC stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $METC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN H LAWRENCE has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532 .

. PETER A LEIDEL has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532 .

. ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214 .

. XI ASSOCIATES LLC YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$METC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $METC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$METC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $METC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $METC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $METC forecast page.

$METC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $METC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $METC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025

You can track data on $METC on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.