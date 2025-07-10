$METC stock is up 29% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$METC stock has now risen 29% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $58,335,931 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $METC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $METC stock page):
$METC Insider Trading Activity
$METC insiders have traded $METC stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $METC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN H LAWRENCE has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532.
- PETER A LEIDEL has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532.
- ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214.
- XI ASSOCIATES LLC YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214.
$METC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $METC stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,609,727 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,248,053
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 1,009,782 shares (+151.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,310,505
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 696,531 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,732,450
- STATE STREET CORP removed 622,304 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,121,561
- YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. removed 403,415 shares (-8.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,320,105
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 395,961 shares (+49.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,258,759
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 333,921 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,748,169
$METC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $METC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025
- B. Riley Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/11/2025
$METC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $METC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $METC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $14.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Martin from Benchmark set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025
- Lucas Pipes from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 04/11/2025
