$METC stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$METC stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,826,864 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $METC:
$METC Insider Trading Activity
$METC insiders have traded $METC stock on the open market 96 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 96 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $METC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRYAN H LAWRENCE has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532.
- PETER A LEIDEL has made 0 purchases and 36 sales selling 1,179,313 shares for an estimated $10,031,532.
- ENERGY PARTNERS XI, L.P. YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214.
- XI ASSOCIATES LLC YORKTOWN has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 470,701 shares for an estimated $4,008,214.
$METC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $METC stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DISCOVERY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC / CT added 905,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,289,116
- YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS IX, L.P. removed 900,000 shares (-18.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,234,000
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 824,092 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,455,183
- CENTERBOOK PARTNERS LP added 668,812 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,862,011
- GRAHAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 349,700 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,587,922
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 341,430 shares (+96.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,503,071
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 331,212 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,398,235
$METC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $METC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
