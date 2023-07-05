METAWATER (TYO:9551) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 2,180.76

The average one-year price target for METAWATER (TYO:9551) has been revised to 2,180.76 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 2,027.25 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 2,835.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.23% from the latest reported closing price of 1,829.00 / share.

METAWATER Maintains 2.39% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in METAWATER. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9551 is 0.13%, an increase of 15.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.28% to 4,643K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 1,622K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares, representing an increase of 10.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9551 by 12.97% over the last quarter.

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 1,086K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing a decrease of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9551 by 3.79% over the last quarter.

HAISX - Harbor International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 214K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

