Metavisio SA, known for its innovation in laptop design and manufacturing, is set to showcase its latest technological advancements at the ‘Bercy fait son industrie’ event. This participation underscores the company’s role in shaping the future of French industry with high-performance, accessible technology. With growing government support, Metavisio is establishing itself as a key player in the sustainable industrial sector.

