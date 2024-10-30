News & Insights

Metavisio SA Secures €50 Million Financing for Expansion

October 30, 2024 — 02:32 pm EDT

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio SA, known for its Thomson Computing brand, has secured a SAFE financing agreement worth up to €50 million with American AI and Hardware Investments Ltd to support its growth and international expansion. The first tranche of €6.3 million will address immediate cash flow needs for key sales periods in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, while the company plans to implement a loyalty dividend to reward long-term shareholders.

