Metavisio SA Announces Key Shareholders’ Meeting

Metavisio SA, known for its THOMSON Computing brand, will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly on December 19, 2024, to discuss renewing financial authorizations, implementing a priority dividend mechanism, and adjusting the nominal share value. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in these strategic decisions to support the company’s growth and financial stability.

