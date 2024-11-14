News & Insights

Stocks

Metavisio SA Announces Key Shareholders’ Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 12:34 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metavisio SA (FR:ALTHO) has released an update.

Metavisio SA, known for its THOMSON Computing brand, will hold an Extraordinary General Assembly on December 19, 2024, to discuss renewing financial authorizations, implementing a priority dividend mechanism, and adjusting the nominal share value. Shareholders are encouraged to participate in these strategic decisions to support the company’s growth and financial stability.

For further insights into FR:ALTHO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.