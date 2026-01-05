MetaVia's Obesity Drug Posts Strong Early Weight-loss Results

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) said Monday its experimental obesity drug delivered statistically significant weight loss and metabolic improvements in an early-stage study, bolstering investor optimism around its pipeline.

The clinical-stage biotech reported results from an eight-week Phase 1 trial of DA-1726, a dual agonist that targets both the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors. The study evaluated a non-titrated 48 mg dose in patients with obesity.

By day 26, patients achieved an average weight loss of 6.1%, rising to 9.1% by day 54, the company said. Waist circumference declined by nearly 10 centimeters over the same period, while fasted glucose levels fell by 12.3 mg/dL. MetaVia also reported a roughly 24% reduction in liver stiffness, a marker linked to fatty liver disease.

Importantly, no patients discontinued treatment due to side effects, and gastrointestinal events were described as mild to moderate, a key point as tolerability remains a major concern for weight-loss drugs.

The company plans longer, 16-week titration studies at higher doses, with data expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. MetaVia believes a faster titration schedule could give DA-1726 a competitive edge in the crowded obesity drug market.

