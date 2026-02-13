MetaVia Secures Global Patent Protection For Obesity And Metabolic Therapy DA-1726 Through 2041

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA) has strengthened the global intellectual property estate for its lead obesity candidate DA-1726, securing 39 granted and pending patents across the U.S. and international markets.

The patent portfolio, exclusively licensed from Dong-A ST, protects the novel peptide structure and long-acting dual-incretin design of DA-1726, extending coverage through at least 2041.

CEO Hyung Heon Kim said the expanded IP foundation supports the company's long-term development strategy, noting that recent clinical data showed about 9% weight loss at the 48 mg dose, along with reductions in waist circumference, improved blood sugar levels, and early signs of liver benefit-all with a favorable safety profile.

MetaVia plans to begin 16-week titration studies to 48 mg and 64 mg, with results expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The company believes the dosing flexibility may offer an advantage over slower escalation schedules required by current GLP-1 therapies.

DA-1726 is a once-weekly, subcutaneous oxyntomodulin analogue acting as a dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist for obesity and Metabolic Dysfunction- Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH). In preclinical models, it demonstrated improved weight loss versus semaglutide and comparable reductions to tirzepatide and survodutide while preserving lean mass. Phase 1 data also showed potential benefits across weight, glucose control, and waist reduction.

MTVA has traded between $1.61 and $23.1 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $1.85, up 11.51%.

