MetaVia Reports Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 1 MAD Study Of DA-1726 To Treat Obesity

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Tuesday reported positive results from the 4-week multiple ascending dose (MAD) Part 2 of its Phase 1 study of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

The Phase 1 study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of single and multiple ascending doses of DA-1726 in obese, otherwise healthy subjects. In the MAD portion of the study, DA-1726 showed excellent safety and tolerability, with positive clinical activity. The cohort receiving 32 mg of DA-1726 with no titration demonstrated a maximum weight loss of 6.3 percent and a mean weight loss of 4.3 percent at day 26.

With the mean baseline of 41 inches, DA-1726 showed an average reduction in waist circumference of 1.6 inches, with a maximum reduction of 3.9 inches by day 33.

The company plans to conduct a Phase 1 Part 3 study to evaluate DA-1726 on Wegovy early drop-out patients. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy is approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.