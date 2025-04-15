BioTech
MTVA

MetaVia Reports Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 1 MAD Study Of DA-1726 To Treat Obesity

April 15, 2025 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Tuesday reported positive results from the 4-week multiple ascending dose (MAD) Part 2 of its Phase 1 study of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

The Phase 1 study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of single and multiple ascending doses of DA-1726 in obese, otherwise healthy subjects. In the MAD portion of the study, DA-1726 showed excellent safety and tolerability, with positive clinical activity. The cohort receiving 32 mg of DA-1726 with no titration demonstrated a maximum weight loss of 6.3 percent and a mean weight loss of 4.3 percent at day 26.

With the mean baseline of 41 inches, DA-1726 showed an average reduction in waist circumference of 1.6 inches, with a maximum reduction of 3.9 inches by day 33.

The company plans to conduct a Phase 1 Part 3 study to evaluate DA-1726 on Wegovy early drop-out patients. Novo Nordisk's Wegovy is approved by the FDA for chronic weight management in adults with obesity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MTVA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.