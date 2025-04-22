BioTech
MetaVia Reports Additional Positive Data From Phase 1 Study Of DA-1726 To Treat Obesity

April 22, 2025 — 08:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MetaVia Inc. (MTVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, Tuesday reported additional top-line results from the multiple ascending dose (MAD) Part 2 of its Phase 1 study of DA-1726 for the treatment of obesity.

The Phase 1 study was designed to investigate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics (PD) of single and multiple ascending doses of DA-1726 in obese, otherwise healthy subjects.

In the MAD portion of the study, a clear dose-responsive trend in body weight reduction was observed across the 8 mg to 32 mg range, indicating potentially greater efficacy at higher doses and longer duration of use. Additionally, body mass index (BMI) showed a difference between the treatment group and the placebo group, which was even more noticeable, further supporting the dose-dependent effect of the drug on weight-related outcomes. "This new, additional Phase 1 MAD data further highlights DA-1726's potential to be a best-in-class obesity treatment, showing impressive weight loss results, particularly in terms of BMI reduction," said Hyung Heon Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetaVia.

