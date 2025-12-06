MetaVia (MTVA) Price Target Increased by 1,000.00% to 159.88

The average one-year price target for MetaVia (NasdaqCM:MTVA) has been revised to $159.88 / share. This is an increase of 1,000.00% from the prior estimate of $14.54 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $242.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,859.38% from the latest reported closing price of $8.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in MetaVia. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MTVA is 0.00%, an increase of 34.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 61.33% to 488K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 70K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 49.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTVA by 38.56% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 60K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares , representing an increase of 30.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MTVA by 71.34% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 52K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 39K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.