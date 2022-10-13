Metaverse Woes: Meta Platforms Can't Even Get Its Own Employees Excited About the Metaverse

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is spending $10 billion per year on building out the metaverse, but its employees aren't even spending much time with a headset on. So why would consumers adopt the metaverse in large numbers? In the video below, Travis Hoium goes through major questions about Meta's grand metaverse vision and why its money might be better used elsewhere.

*Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Oct. 7, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 11, 2022.

