Metaverse Stocks To Buy Today? 4 For Your April Watchlist

The metaverse is a sector of the stock market that has been up and coming over the past year. And with more and more companies dipping their toes in the metaverse, you may feel inclined to do as well. For the uninitiated, the metaverse is a virtual world that is immersive and accessible in real-time and allows for social interactions, commerce, and more. However, as it stands, the metaverse is still in its early stages and might take a few years or so to develop. As such, it is not too late to consider investing in metaverse stocks.

For instance, we have Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the company that is leading the metaverse race. Last month, the company secured a partnership with VNTANA, an e-commerce technology firm. The integration with VNTANA will allow brands to upload the 3D models of their products to Facebook and Instagram. Elsewhere, Unity Software (NYSE: U) entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea’s top mobile game developer Netmarble on March 21. Under this partnership, Netmarble will introduce projects that utilize Unity’s game engine, which is used to create virtual reality and augmented reality video games. Given these developments, check out these four metaverse stocks in the stock market today.

Mastercard

Starting us off today is Mastercard, one of the world’s leading fintech companies. By leveraging technology, Mastercard connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and businesses across the world through the use of electronic forms of payments. Mastercard allows users to make payments via payment solutions and services using its brands, such as Mastercard, Maestro, and Cirrus. Impressively, the company processes an average of 366 million transactions per day. MA stock has been trading sideways for most of the past year amid market volatility. Could things be looking up anytime soon?

According to a tweet by USPTO licensed trademark attorney Miko Kondoudis, Mastercard seems to be gearing up to enter the metaverse. Notably, the company has filed for 15 trademark applications. This includes trademarks for the Mastercard name, its logo, and slogan among other brand assets. The tweet also included details of its plans for NFT-backed media, payment processing in the metaverse, and a marketplace for digital goods. Evidently, with these trademark filings in place, Mastercard joins its rivals Visa (NYSE: V) and American Express (NYSE: AXP) into the metaverse. As we await Mastercard’s next move, will you be keeping an eye on MA stock?

Autodesk

Another top metaverse stock to consider is Autodesk. For the uninitiated, the company is a design and services company. It offers customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The company’s Revit software is a building information modeling program that allows architects to visualize their designs and showcase them to customers. From there, it can be transformed into a virtual reality setting with plugins like Autodesk Rendering. It seems that Autodesk’s Revit has the potential to play a large role in creating the metaverse. Hence, I could see why investors may be keen on ADSK stock.

On March 31, the company launched Bridge, a new team collaboration solution under its Construction Cloud platform. Specifically, Bridge enables teams to share only relevant data with project stakeholders, even if they are on the same team. As such, teams will have better control over the files they wish to share. According to Autodesk, “The new collaboration capabilities delivered by Bridge lessen the need for manual data transfer and management and provide confidence that everyone is working from the same information, minimizing rework and saving teams time and money that directly impacts their bottom lines.” Given this, would you invest in ADSK stock?

Nvidia

Nvidia is a multinational tech company that is known for its line of graphics processing units (GPU). In fact, the company invented the GPU and has since paved the way for next-generation computer graphics, high-performance computing, AI, and data centers. Its products and services are used by many industries like manufacturing, transportation, and health care. Towards the end of last month, Nvidia announced a series of new features for its Nvidia Omniverse platform during the Game Developers Conference.

Diving in, the company announced the Nvidia Omniverse Cloud, a suite of cloud services that gives creators and developers instant access to the Omniverse platform. This would effectively allow developers and creators from around the world to hop on the Omniverse to collaborate and work without having to transfer massive datasets. Other than that, Nvidia also announced new features that will make it easier for developers to share assets, sort asset libraries, and deploy AI to animate characters’ facial expressions. This includes updates to Omniverse Audio2Face, Omniverse Nucleus Cloud, Omniverse DeepSearch, and the introduction of Unreal Engine 5 Omniverse Connector. With so much going on at Nvidia, would you consider buying NVDA stock?

Roblox

Finally, we have Roblox, another contender in the metaverse space. In detail, Roblox is a tech company that operates a human co-experience platform. Through the Roblox Platform, users can interact with one another to explore and develop user-generated and 3D experiences. The company’s mission is to bring the world together through play. Some may argue that Roblox is a platform for the future as it is now one of the top online entertainment platforms for audiences under the age of 18. RBLX stock is currently trading over 50% lower since the start of the year. Hence, could now be the time to buy the dip?

Last month, Roblox released certain key metrics for February 2022. For starters, its revenue for the month is estimated to be between $204 million to $207 million. This represents an increase of 60% to 63% year-over-year. Next to that, its daily active users increased to 55.1 million, an increase of 28% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the hours engaged were 3.8 billion, an increase of 21% from the same period last year. Overall, these are encouraging numbers across the board that could excite investors. With that said, will you be watching RBLX stock?

