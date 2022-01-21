Metaverse Stocks to Buy to Survive a 2022 Market Crash

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

On Tuesday, one of the world’s largest companies — Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) — announced its largest acquisition ever when it said it was going to buy video game titan Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $69 billion.

It was huge news — massive news actually — because Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is all about the metaverse.

You see, Microsoft has been talking about the metaverse being the next big thing for months now. Finally, they’re backing up that talk with walk. They’re going to create mixed reality versions of Call of Duty and World of Warcraft and pair those games with their own HoloLens VR headsets to construct a world-class gaming metaverse.

So, yes, Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is huge news for the metaverse.

And this acquisition marks more than just a future-forward leap for gamers. The development of the metaverse is centered around both virtual and augmented reality — with human connection at its center. And the potential is seemingly endless. It holds a virtual space where people can meet for gaming, sure. But what about for exercise? For school? For work?

In the early days of the pandemic, folks were forced to adapt to a new stay-at-home world. And the use of platforms like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) has since categorically boomed. With this reality fresh in our minds, it’s easier to imagine how quickly the future of work could change — again. Microsoft’s acquisition of this enormous gaming titan could shift us further toward a more far-reaching metaverse.

But over the next few days, the stock market proceeded to crash. And most folks seemingly forgot about Microsoft’s huge acquisition.

But they shouldn’t have — because that acquisition strongly implies that a certain set of metaverse stocks are going to absolutely soar in 2022. And the current market selloff is giving smart investors a golden opportunity to buy these stocks for 100%-plus potential returns.

What exactly am I talking about?

