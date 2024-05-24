News & Insights

Metasphere Unveils Carbon Credit Protocol for Clean Energy

May 24, 2024 — 05:07 pm EDT

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs Inc., previously known as Looking Glass Labs Ltd., has launched a groundbreaking carbon credit protocol specifically for grid-scale batteries, with the goal of promoting the use of clean energy and aiding the electricity grid’s shift towards renewable sources. The protocol will allow these batteries to generate carbon credits, thereby incentivizing their deployment and operation. Metasphere plans to submit the protocol to the Pure Sky Carbon Credit Registry and unveil it at the upcoming Mobile World Congress Americas 2024.

