Metasphere Labs Taps Expert for Green Initiative

May 30, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs, previously known as Looking Glass Labs Ltd., has appointed Dustin Muscato as an advisor for their carbon credit protocol initiative aimed at grid-scale batteries. Muscato brings a wealth of expertise with 20 years in the energy and finance sectors, poised to drive innovation in Metasphere’s application of blockchain for environmental impact. This strategic move signals Metasphere’s commitment to advancing the decarbonization of the electricity grid through cutting-edge technology.

