Metasphere Labs Signals Tokenization Breakthroughs

May 22, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs Inc., formerly known as Looking Glass Labs, announced significant industry advancements in tokenizing real-world assets, with a spotlight on the SEC’s move towards potentially approving spot ether ETFs, which has led to a surge in ether’s price. The industry is further energized by BlackRock’s BUIDL fund becoming the largest tokenized treasury fund at $375 million, underscoring the rapid integration of digital and traditional finance.

