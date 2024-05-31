News & Insights

Metasphere Labs Innovates for Eco-Friendly Internet

May 31, 2024 — 04:42 pm EDT

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs Inc., formerly known as Looking Glass Labs Ltd., is advancing its carbon aware routing protocol, targeting NVIDIA-based GPU clusters in data centers to address the growing environmental impact of the internet’s energy consumption. With the internet’s energy usage poised to double, driven by AI and machine learning, and a resurgence in GPU mining within the cryptocurrency sector, the protocol aims to optimize energy use during a transition to a more computation-intensive Internet 3.0 era.

TipRanks
