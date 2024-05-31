Metasphere Labs Clarifies Trading Activity Queries

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (TSE:LABZ) has released an update.

Metasphere Labs Inc. (formerly Looking Glass Labs Ltd.), a leader in the creation of metaverse and tokenized asset solutions, has publicly stated that there is no significant undisclosed information behind the recent trading activity of its shares. The company, focusing on innovative projects for the metaverse, Web3, and climate change challenges, has asserted compliance with market regulations by clarifying its operational transparency. Metasphere Labs continues to focus on forward-looking initiatives such as a carbon credit protocol and various virtual world projects.

