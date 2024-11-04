Metaspacex Limited Schedules Key Board Meeting

Yield Go Holdings Ltd. (HK:1796) has released an update.

Metaspacex Limited, previously known as Yield Go Holdings Ltd., has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, to discuss its interim results for the six months ending September 2024. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, offering potential insights and opportunities for investors watching stock performance.

